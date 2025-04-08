BHP gives back to Pilbara healthcare

Image/BHP

BHP has announced its biggest-ever Telethon donation to help bridge the gap to accessible healthcare in rural communities.



The major miner has committed $5.5 million to the East Pilbara-based Upstream health project.

Run by Puntukurnu Aboriginal Media Service (PAMS), the Upstream health project aims to provide permanent, culturally appropriate maternal and child health services to local communities.

The project has already been transformative for locals like Martu woman Jennifer Landi, a single mother of five who said the program has had life-changing impacts for her and her family.

“Raising a child on your own is already difficult, but caring for multiple children is incredibly overwhelming,” Landi said.

“I’ve been doing this on my own, and without PAMS clinical services and the Upstream program, I don’t know where we would be or if we would have made it this far.

“Thanks to what we’ve learned, we can now raise awareness among other women on how to improve their health and that of their children.”

The project offers families with specialist referrals, maternal health services, telehealth consultations, child support, and specialist appointments whether local or in Perth.

BHP is also set to fund the establishment of a Rare Care Centre Pilbara Hub, which will provide early detection and intervention of rare diseases. This will support Julyardi Aboriginal Corporation to expand its wraparound health services for families in need.

Across its 11-year partnership with Telethon, BHP has contributed $45.5 million to WA programs.

