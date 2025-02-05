BHP extends Pilbara education partnership

Image: arrowsmith2/stock.adobe.com

The BHP Pilbara Education Partnership is set to provide critical funding to schools in Newman and Port Hedland, Western Australia, for another four years.

The Big Australian has committed $12 million for the program’s extension, beginning in 2025 and ending in 2028.

Founded in 2005, the BHP Pilbara Education Partnership focuses on two main areas: the ‘early years’, and pathways to employment or further study for senior students.

According to the WA Government, the BHP Pilbara Education Partnership is the largest industry and government partnership in regional WA.

By extending it for another four years, important programs can continue improving education outcomes in WA schools.

WA Education Minister Tony Buti announced the partnership extension at Newman Senior High School on February 5.

“The programs and opportunities provided to students through this important partnership help to inspire and motivate students in their learning,” Buti said.

“We’ve seen improved academic results, increased attendance and engagement with the community in secondary schools while in primary schools, there has been greater participation and engagement of parents in students’ learning.

“These are fantastic outcomes and I’m pleased the partnership will benefit more students in the Pilbara over the next four years.”

BHP will continue running the Rise Up Program at Hedland Senior High School and Newman Senior High School. There will also be a grants program providing schools with the opportunity to take on additional STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) related initiatives.

“Helping kids and teens in the Pilbara build a strong foundation for their future – both in school and beyond – is important to us as a business and one of the most meaningful ways we can give back to our local communities,” BHP WA iron ore asset president Tim Day said.

“For almost 20 years, this partnership in education has made a huge difference in the lives of local students and communities, helping with school readiness, student wellbeing, attendance, and providing pathways to jobs.

“Investing in education in the communities in which we operate is key to our sustainability and we’re excited to build on our shared success and create even better learning opportunities for the future generations of regional WA.”

