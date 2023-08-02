BHP extends partnership with AFLW

BHP has extended its partnership with the Australian Football League Women’s Competition (AFLW) for three additional years, until the end of 2025.

The partnership begun in January 2020, with the aim to will build upon the shared ambitions to improve opportunity and equality in both business and sport and enhancing impact in gender diversity, opportunity and equality.

When announced, it had a focus on seven key activities, such as:

the player development managers at the 14 AFLW clubs

an annual leadership forum between BHP and the AFLW

the BHP AFL Women’s Coaching Academy

the BHP AFL Female Umpiring Academy

an annual gender equality roundtable

a Community Coach of the Year Award

the development of national female community football guidelines.

“The AFL is proud to renew our partnership with BHP as we continue to work together to develop opportunities for women and girls across the country to be their best both on and off the field,” AFL executive general manager – customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said.

“This partnership represents our shared advocacy and journey to creating an inclusive space for the next generation of women and girls across business and sport in Australia, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next three years.”

BHP president of minerals Australia Geraldine Slattery said the major miner is excited to extend its partnership with the AFLW.

“Like us, the AFL has a true and genuine desire to achieve gender balance and build the appropriate structures to create inclusive environments where everyone thrives,” Slattery said.

“At BHP, we recognise the value of a diverse and inclusive workplace where women are represented at every level of the company and offered the same opportunities. That’s why our partnership is focused on supporting initiatives that empower, upskill, and coach to create a genuinely level playing field for everyone.”

BHP renewed its partnership with the West Coast Eagles football team to support regional youth in Western Australia in June.