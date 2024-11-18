BHP recognised as top employer in Canada

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

BHP has been named one of Canada’s top 100 employers for 2025, emphasising the company’s commitment to fostering a leading workplace culture.

Canada’s top 100 employers is an annual competition that evaluates organisations across the nation based on workplace culture, employee health, financial and family benefits, vacation policies, professional development opportunities, and community involvement.

This marks the first time BHP has earned the designation, reflecting its growing presence in Canada since the Jansen potash project was sanctioned in 2021.

“Being named one of Canada’s top 100 employers is a testament to our dedication to fostering a positive, diverse and rewarding work environment,” BHP potash asset president Karina Gistelinck said.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve built here over the years through our teams, and I am excited to see our hard work and ongoing commitments being formally recognised through this designation.”

BHP’s growing Canadian operations are centred around the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, which aims to be one of the world’s largest and most sustainable potash mines.

Once operational in 2026, Jansen is expected to produce 4.35 million tonnes of potash per year in its first phase, with potential expansion in future phases.

“As the head of HR (human resources) for potash, I am so excited for BHP to be recognised in Canada’s top 100 employer for 2025,” BHP’s Kirsty Taylor said. “We are amongst an esteemed group of companies.

“Our culture is at the heart of who we are as a business, having a safe, productive and inclusive workforce will be paramount to our success in Canada.”

BHP also has a significant commitment to local communities and Indigenous partnerships in Canada, aligning its operations with sustainability and social responsibility goals.

The company has also provided $CAD250,000 ($270,565) in funding to support the Meewasin Valley Authority in preserving one of Canada’s most significant natural landscapes.

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) is dedicated to conserving the Meewasin Valley, located in Saskatoon, Canada. The valley is home to hundreds of plant and animal species, and its protection is essential to maintaining the region’s biodiversity.