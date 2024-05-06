BHP digs deep for WA communities

Image: Daniel Jędzura/stock.adobe.com

The BHP WA Community Grants program has helped out another community group, donating $20,000 to the Newman Gymnastics Club.

The grant has enabled the club to completely cover its floor space with safety mats, making the activities safer for its athletes and coach.

Peta Baer from the Newman Gymnastics Club thanked BHP for its support.

“Thank you BHP for providing more opportunities for our clubs to grow and our kids to stay active,” Baer said.

Earlier in April, BHP partnered with Recfishwest to offer new recreational fishing opportunities and boost the tourism potential of the Port Hedland region.

Recfishwest used the funding to deploy five fish aggregating devices (FADs), in waters 20 to 40 nautical miles off the coast of Hedland.

The specially designed buoys are anchored in open ocean to aggregate small bait fish, in turn attracting larger sustainable pelagic species such as tuna and Spanish mackerel.

In Recfishwest’s discussions with the community, the passion for fishing and enthusiasm for this initiative shone through and we’re grateful to local fishers for their input and support in achieving this goal, which is another piece in WA’s expanding FADs network,” Recfishwest chief executive officer Andrew Rowland said.

“As the independent not-for-profit peak sector body, Recfishwest’s core purpose is great fishing experience for all in WA and these new FADs will certainly help create that for Hedland boat fishers.”

BHP general manager port operations Cindy Dunham said BHP was proud to support WA communities.

“We know how important fishing is to the Pilbara community and we hope the FADs will help bring plenty of great fishing days ahead,” she said.

