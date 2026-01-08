BHP continues to foster First Nations leaders

Image/BHP

BHP has reaffirmed its commitment to developing Australia’s next generation of First Nations leaders by renewing a successful program run in partnership with the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

The Indigenous board governance scholarship program began in September 2025 and was designed to provide those already serving as directors with additional training and resources to further develop their governance skills.

Following the success of the initial intake, BHP and the AICD have confirmed the program will continue in 2026.

In delivering the course, BHP said it aimed to help “deepen governance knowledge” and provide valuable insights to enable participants to consolidate and extend their capabilities.

A key focus of the program is supporting Indigenous organisations to strengthen succession planning and board governance.

Supported by a $1 million contribution from BHP, the program has provided governance education to around 250 First Nations executives and aspiring board directors.

The next round of the program will be delivered in South Australia and Western Australia between February and May 2026.

Throughout the program, each scholar will receive:

Enrolment in the AICD’s Governance Foundations for NFP Directors course, delivered by Nyiyaparli/Yindjibarndi woman Jahna Cedar OAM GAICD

Four virtual coaching sessions, also delivered by Cedar, offering culturally grounded advice and mentorship

An in-person leadership workshop hosted by JY Australia, an Indigenous- and veteran-owned professional services and management consultancy

Reimbursement of reasonable travel costs to attend course delivery, including two nights’ accommodation and a meal allowance

An invitation to the AICD’s First Nations Community of Practice virtual sessions, enabling peer connection and knowledge sharing

“This program is an opportunity to build strong governance skills, support community decision-making, and prepare future leaders for potential board roles,” BHP said.

Applications are now open and will close on January 28. More information on the Board Governance PBC and Indigenous Community Organisation Scholarship Program, including how to apply, is available online.

