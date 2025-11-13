BHP commissions HydroFloat coarse particle floatation plant at Carrapateena

Image: Eriez

BHP and Eriez have announced the successful commissioning of a HydroFloat coarse particle floatation (CPF) plant at the Carrapateena mine.

The milestone, Eriez said, represents a significant advancement in sustainable, high-efficiency mineral recovery for the global mining industry.

Completed through close collaboration among BHP, Eriez, VOLPRO Pty Ltd, and Paradocs Metallurgy, the CPF project integrated HydroFloat technology into the existing processing circuit.

From installation through commissioning and optimisation, the teams worked together, meeting performance targets on an accelerated schedule and within budget.

HydroFloat CPF recovers coarse, high-value particles that conventional flotation often loses to tailings, increasing metal recovery and plant throughput while supporting more sustainable operations and better tailings management.

The technology will also increase overall ore throughput at Carrapateena to around 20,000 tonnes of ore per day, reduce power consumption and improve overall metal recovery.

“We are making great progress in building our South Australian copper province. This is a massive achievement for our team and a significant step forward for our Copper SA operations,” BHP asset president for South Australian copper Anna Wiley said.

“The HydroFloat is a compelling example of the smart technology, innovative thinking and investment in productivity that will carry our business forward in South Australia. As a first-of-its-kind for BHP, this breakthrough will substantially increase Carrapateena’s processing capacity while maintaining recovery.”

“BHP’s focus on innovation and operational excellence was critical to the success of this project,” Eriez global director of mining products Jose Concha said.

The plant is fully operational and producing results in line with expectations, paving the way for broader adoption of HydroFloat CPF in base and precious metals processing.

Eriez, BHP and its partners will continue to refine the technology and CPF flowsheets, share insights, and evaluate opportunities to expand HydroFloat applications across other operations.

