BHP clinches copper and iron ore records

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

The Escondida mine in Chile has increased its copper production by 20 per cent, allowing BHP to deliver a record nine-month copper production of 1.5 million tonnes (Mt).

Known as the largest copper producer globally, Escondida produced over 333,000 tonnes (t) of copper for the March 2025 quarter, a result in line with the upper half of the mine’s 2024–25 financial year (FY25) production guidance.

The achievement follows BHP revealing its $US13 billion ($20.4 billion) investment to grow its copper operations in Chile over the next decade.

BHP’s copper mines in South Australia increased its production by 11 per cent, producing 78,900t for the quarter.

The Big Australian also delivered record nine-month production at its Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO), producing 60.1Mt – a seven per cent increase from the prior quarter. The result demonstrated WAIO’s resilience following impacts from Tropical Cyclone Zelia and Tropical Cyclone Sean.

“BHP’s performance in FY25 to date demonstrates the resilience of our business, with our copper and iron ore operations achieving record nine-month production amid challenging operating and market conditions,” BHP chief executive officer Mike Henry said.

“In our WA iron ore operations, we continue to demonstrate supply chain excellence from pit to port and delivered record tonnes from the Central Pilbara hub.

“At BMA (BHP Mitsubishi Alliance) in Queensland, in the highest rainfall wet season in more than a decade, steelmaking coal volumes rose by five per cent following a strong performance across the open cut mines.”

Henry also highlighted diversity as a key developing point for BHP. In 2016, the company set a goal to achieve a gender balanced global employee workforce by the end of 2025.

BHP’s global employee base is now made up of 40 per cent female representation, a 23 per cent increase since 2016.

“The efforts that have underpinned this have made BHP a safer, more productive, and better performing business,” Henry said.

“We have a distinctive competitive advantage in responding to labour and skills shortages across our sector.”

Decarbonisation was also a highlight for BHP, with the company on track to reducing its operational greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 per cent by FY30.

While the recently imposed tariffs from the US are said to have a “limited direct impact” on BHP, Henry said the company is poised to benefit from “industry-leading margins and high-return organic growth opportunities”.

