BHP changes out the guard

The Big Australian has announced changes to its board that will see new talent join the team, while saying goodbye to a familiar face.

BHP non-executive director Ian Cockerill has confirmed his decision to retire after he was appointed chief executive officer and executive director of Endeavour Mining in January.

Cockerill joined the BHP board in April 2019 and has since been a member of the Risk and Audit Committee and Sustainability Committee.

Taking Cockerill’s place as non-executive director is Don Lindsay, bringing over 35 years of experience in the resources sector and investment banking.

From 2005 to 2022, Lindsay was president and chief executive officer of Canadian miner Teck Resources Limited.

Lindsay is currently the chair of Manulife Financial Corporation and has also served as the chair of the Board of Governors for Mining and Metals for the World Economic Forum and other leading bodies.

BHP chair Ken MacKenzie farewelled Cockerill and wished him success in his next role.

“I would like to thank Ian for his considerable contribution to the Board and BHP during his time as a director,” he said.

Ian’s deep global technical and operational experience across a range of commodities has provided valuable insights and perspectives through a period of significant change for BHP and he has been committed to creating shareholder value.”

MacKenzie went to on welcome Lindsay, who he confirmed will be joining the company from May 1 2024.

We are delighted to announce that Don Lindsay will join BHP,” he said.

“Don has extensive experience in global mining operations, having been the CEO of Canadian diversified mining company Teck Resources for 17 years.

“Don brings a strong focus on global resource development, growth and value creation and community health safety and education.”

