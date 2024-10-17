BHP celebrates strong start to FY25

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

Increased copper, iron ore and coal production has set BHP up for a bumper 2024–25 financial year (FY25).

Copper production was up four per cent in the September quarter, due to higher grade and recoveries from the Escondida mine in Chile.

Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) production was up three per cent as BHP unlocked capacity by completing de-bottlenecking work.

“We are also seeing signs of stabilisation in our steelmaking coal business with production up 20 per cent in the quarter, excluding the recently divested Blackwater and Daunia mines,” BHP chief executive officer Mike Henry said.

“We added to our copper growth prospects … announcing a proposed 50–50 joint venture in Argentina with Lundin Mining to advance what we consider to be one of the most significant global copper discoveries in decades.”

In Canada, BHP’s Jansen stage one potash project is now 58 per cent complete, with first production scheduled in approximately two years.

The Big Australian is officially on track to meet its FY25 production guidance, with a positive copper outlook supporting a strong growth pipeline.

BHP also released its second Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP) in the September quarter. The CTAP lays out the company’s climate strategy and greenhouse gas emissions goals, providing an in-depth view of its plans and how it will progress them.

“BHP had a strong start to the 2025 financial year, with production up across all major commodities for the quarter,” Henry said.

