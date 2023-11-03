BHP celebrates green partnership

BHP, Curtin University, and Greening Australia partnered up three years ago to trail vegetation barriers in Port Hedland.

Since then, over 150,000 seedlings have been planted and the project is nearing completion.

“It’s been great to see all the project partners involved in this important milestone which will improve local amenity as part of BHP’s $300 million Pilbara air quality program,” BHP port general manager Cindy Dunham said.

All plants from the program are local native Pilbara species and all have attributes that perform best for dust capture. The vegetation barrier spans approximately 2.3km.

”To have the opportunity to engage local Pilbara First Nations partners to plan, design, supply products and build project LEAF together at this scale safely and effectively is a great achievement by all involved,” Greening Australia general manager Ben Hine said.

”We look forward to seeing this project establish for the benefit of the local community and environment for years to come.”

Indigenous-owned landscaping company Yurra were contracted to manage ground works.

“We’ve worked with Greening Australia to formulate the design and look at the plant mixes and what we think will grow well. We’re also providing the local supervision as well as the project management,” Yurra manager Justin Bryne said.

As the BHP Pilbara air quality program comes to an end, BHP, Curtain University, Greening Australia and Kariyarra Aboriginal Corporation came together to witness a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony at the site.

