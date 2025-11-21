BHP career coaching driving ‘immediate improvements’ at Mt Arthur

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

Career coaching is being delivered by BHP as part of a transition support policy to support workers in future roles following the announced closure of the company’s Mt Arthur coal mine in New South Wales.

The announcement, made in June 2022, saw the coal mine scheduled for closure in 2030 as part of plans BHP said will help support “powering the future” of operations.

The company has already made progress in ensuring responsible closure with parcels of land being transferred to a neighbouring company to help support the closure of the coal mine and support workers, the local community, suppliers and local businesses.

The next arm of support given is through career coaching sessions as part of preparations for the 2030 closure, with over 400 teammates being given to help unlock potential for future careers.

Career coaching sessions start with a detailed questionnaire to help individuals understand their strengths, behaviours, motivations and interests and is followed by individual consultations – to help create options for a career pathway come the turn of the decade.

This, the company said, is already “driving improvements in current roles” through insightful discussions and reflections about work.

“The tools provided through the career coaching allowed a lot of reflection both personally and professionally on my career to date and where I’d like to go,” BHP lead geologist Jacquie James said after taking up the sessions herself.

“The sessions have given me food for thought and reframed closure as an opportunity for growth, particularly knowing I am supported by the business.”

