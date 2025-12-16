BHP backs regional workforce futures

Image: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

BHP’s Future of Work Program is expanding career pathways in regional Australia, delivering more than 1400 training opportunities beyond the mining sector.

Launched in 2021 as part of BHP’s $750 million COVID-19 recovery contribution, the program was co-designed with the former Commonwealth Department of Education, Skills and Employment and local community stakeholders. Its aim is to strengthen regional resilience by addressing local workforce gaps beyond traditional resources roles.

More than 757 students have completed health and community-focused courses, including nursing and early childhood education, while close to 450 participants have re-entered the workforce – 61 per cent under 34 and 6 per cent identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

Participants report tangible life and career benefits.

“Prior to the course I was at a crossroads in my career… This scholarship enabled me to undertake an additional qualification and pivot into a new role supporting future students,” WA Graduate Certificate of Business Administration participant Kylie said.

BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery said the program reflects a long-term vision for resilient regional communities.

“Regional Australia is the backbone of our industry and its future,” she said. “The Future of Work Program speaks to that reality and our investment in it.

“By investing in skills, education, and opportunity, we’re helping build resilient communities and a stronger national economy. We’re proud to partner with government, education providers, and local organisations to deliver real impact where it matters most.”

The company continues to invest into regional skills and employment, through initiatives such as the FutureFit Academy and the company’s broader social value framework.

These efforts underpin BHP’s commitment to building thriving, empowered communities and supporting long-term economic, social and environmental outcomes across Australia.