BHP backs new homes in Port Hedland

Port Hedland, Western Australia. Image: Adwo/stock.adobe.com

BHP has partnered with the Hedland Maritime Initiative (HMI) to make 12 new properties available for short-term lease in Port Hedland, Western Australia.

A lack of short affordable short-tern accommodation in the area prompted HMI to acquire the properties under the Port Hedland Voluntary Buy-Back Scheme (PHVBS).

Now, a $259,000 donation from BHP will provide brand new furniture and get the properties ready for their first lease through local realtor Hedland First National.

The Port Hedland community will be eligible to lease the properties for periods from five days up to three months, as is the condition for any HMI-acquired property.

HMI said BHP’s funding has been instrumental in securing the delivery of this much-needed service in Port Hedland.

“The short-stay accommodation model will assist in addressing the current market challenges for short-stay accommodation in Port Hedland, particularly for small businesses and not-for-profit organisations,” HMI managing director Karlene Bylund said.

“We are thrilled that BHP has partnered with us on this project and has funded the furnishings of all 12 of the first properties we are putting out to the short-stay market.

“This contribution has secured the delivery of this much-needed service to Port Hedland.”

BHP general manager port Cindy Dunham is excited to see the short-term accommodation options open up and help take some pressure off the market.

“Short-stay availability in Hedland can be a challenge, so we are very pleased to partner with HMI to support this project,” she said.

“We hope these newly furnished properties will provide a comfortable stay for those visiting Port Hedland.”

BHP hopes the short-term accommodation options will support local economic outcomes and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Port Hedland area.

