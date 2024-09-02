BHP backing AFLW

Image: BHP

BHP is continuing its ongoing support of the AFLW this season, extending a partnership that first began in 2019.

With the AFLW season kicking off over the weekend, BHP aims to improve equality and opportunities in the business and sporting sectors by providing support to the highest level of women’s sport in Australia.

BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery said the major miner seeks to create more opportunities for women to thrive in business and sport.

“At the heart of this partnership is our shared commitment to embracing diversity,” she said.

“Together with the AFLW, we have a common desire to achieve gender balance and enable every woman to thrive in their chosen career.

“Our partnership is all about supporting initiatives that empower and create a genuine level playing field.”

Slattery said BHP wants to see greater female participation both on and off field.

“At BHP we are delighted to see higher numbers of women in a range of fields across our organisation, with women now making up over 37 per cent of our employee workforce,” she said.

AFLW general manager Emma Moore said the AFLW competition was thrilled to have the support of BHP as an ongoing partner.

“(BHP is) providing leadership and opportunities to help AFLW players to be the best they can be in business and elite sport,” she said.

“BHP is helping to lead the way to show what is possible, both at work and on the field.”

BHP is the official women’s coaching partner and inclusive community club partner, focused on increasing higher female participation in the workplace and sport and supporting the adoption of inclusion and diversity policies in local football clubs and leagues.

The partnership supports key programs at senior executive level to grassroots development opportunities and engagements, including career development and female leadership programs in the communities in which BHP operates.

BHP’s current AFLW partnership runs until the end of 2025.

