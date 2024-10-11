BHP awards $109 million Jimblebar contract

The Jimblebar site. Image: BHP

NRW Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, NRW Civil & Mining, has been awarded a development contract by BHP at the Jimblebar iron ore mine in Western Australia.

The contract, which is valued at around $109 million, includes various civil, building, mechanical, and electrical works aimed at supporting sustainable production at the mine.

The project scope includes bulk earthworks, the construction of permanent facilities, and the development of a new floodway.

Additionally, the contract involves the construction of a light vehicle access road, along with heavy and light vehicle standpipes and a washdown facility.

Further works include the realignment of a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline and the installation of a 33kV overhead powerline.

The project is expected to commence in November 2024, with completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

It will employ a workforce of up to 120 personnel and require the use of 55 pieces of plant and equipment.

This contract marks a continuation of NRW’s long-standing relationship with BHP, further expanding the company’s involvement in the Pilbara region’s mining infrastructure projects.

Jimblebar is one of BHP’s key iron ore operations in Western Australia, contributing significantly to the company’s iron ore output.

It has been in operation for just over 10 years and is located 40km east of Newman in the Pilbara region of WA. Jimblebar is an open-cut pit iron ore mine home to BHP’s first fully autonomous truck operation.

BHP has been using data and technology such as automation and artificial intelligence to further unlock growth opportunities and enhance their operating performance at Jimblebar.

The company is using autonomous trucks at some of their sites across Western Australia and Queensland and is extending this to Spence and Escondida.

At Jimblebar and Newman, truck automation has resulted in a 90 per cent reduction in heavy vehicle safety risks the company says.