BHP and Wanslea serve WA families

BHP and Wanslea have partnered up to provide high quality and affordable childcare for families in regional Western Australia.

Wanslea provide services that support children, families and communities across Australia. Through its partnership with BHP, the major miner will continue to support family day care services in the Pilbara region, which is the home of its many Western Australia iron ore employees and their families.

BHP will also make several of its houses available for the initiative, as a means of encouraging local family day care educators to become family day care providers.

This will be supported through a grants program, which will see the educators fit out their homes with appropriate equipment to start family day care services. The educators will also receive ongoing training and professional development opportunities.

BHP asset president Western Australia iron ore Brandon Craig said the partnership would help alleviate the critical shortage of childcare services in the Pilbara region.

“We’re really pleased to partner with Wanslea and build on our work to improve childcare in our communities,” Craig said.

“We hope this will make a big difference to families in regional towns like Newman and Port Hedland who are currently waiting up to two years for childcare placements.”

Craig said by supporting the partnership, BHP is aiming to break down the barriers that limited childcare has on attracting and retaining workers.

Wanslea chief executive officer Jo Sadler said the company is excited to be entering into this partnership with the major miner.

“Wanslea supports children and young people to grow and develop safely and we very much look forward to assisting families in the Pilbara through our provision of quality family day care services,” Sadler said.