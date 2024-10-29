BHP and Toyota to trial groundbreaking electric vehicle

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

The first-ever battery electric Toyota HiLux double cab prototype will be trialled at BHP’s Port Hedland iron ore operations in Western Australia.

The trial will commence in late November and will run for a 12-month period. The battery electric HiLux double cab will be used in applications traditionally performed by diesel-powered light vehicles. Once complete, BHP will provide feedback to Toyota.

BHP president Australia Geraldine Slattery said the Big Australian was excited to trial the first-ever battery electric HiLux.

“Our ambition to electrify our light vehicle fleet and lower greenhouse gas emissions across our operations depends on enabling technology that can only be achieved through collaborations like this, with leading suppliers like Toyota,” Slattery said.

“With around 5000 light vehicles at our sites across Australia, we look forward to putting the battery electric HiLux through its paces and seeing the potential it can bring, not only to reduce diesel use in mining but eventually for all HiLux drivers too.”

The battery electric HiLux double cab trial follows BHP and Toyota Australia signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in August 2023.

The MoU involves both companies working together to focus on the safety aspects of light vehicle design and the potential and challenges of future technologies via their safety, engineering and product development teams, all while decarbonising BHP’s Australian operations.

BHP also trialled an electric LandCruiser 70 at its Nickel West operations in WA in 2021.

Toyota Australia president and chief executive officer Matthew Callachor said the new battery electric HiLux trial marks a significant milestone for the HiLux range.

“Toyota has long advocated a multi-pathway approach towards decarbonisation, and when we do something, we want to make sure we do it right,” Callachor said.

“Joining with BHP to help further develop this HiLux BEV (battery electric vehicle) prototype is an important step in creating low-emission technologies in the light commercial vehicle space, particularly for use in harsh and demanding mining environments.

“This trial is also a demonstration of the commitment shown by both parties to the memorandum of understanding signed last year, which leverages the strengths of both companies to develop new, safe and exciting technologies to address decarbonisation.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.