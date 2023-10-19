BHP and Lifeline team up for mental health

BHP has donated $200,000 to Lifeline WA, a mental health service that provides 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.

The funding from BHP will help Lifeline WA recruit, train and deploy an additional 50 crisis supporters over the next 12 months to provide critical support for individuals who need it.

The major miner said the funding will help the new crisis supporters meet growing demand. During the 2022 financial year, Lifeline WA’s lifesaving crisis support service answered over 65,000 crisis calls.

With BHP’s financial support, Lifeline WA is expected to have the ability to respond to more than 100,000 calls for help in the next 12 months.

“The work Lifeline does is aligned with BHP’s values as an organisation to keep our workforce, their families, and the communities in which we operate physically and psychologically safe and healthy,” BHP vice president of health safety and environment Australia Nektaria Zois said.

“We’re incredibly proud to support Lifeline WA as they continue to provide this critical support service to the community.”

“Demand for Lifeline’s services had changed over the past three years, and our crisis supporters have risen to the challenge, supporting Western Australians in record numbers,” Lifeline WA chief executive officer Lorna MacGregor said.

“Statistics tell us that for every person that dies by suicide, 130 people are impacted. By training more volunteer crisis supporters, Lifeline WA can indirectly support more impacted people across the state.”

BHP previously donated $300,000 to Lifeline WA in April 2020.

To speak to one of Lifeline’s crisis supporters, call 13 11 14.

