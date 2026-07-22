Grade remains a fundamental part of resource evaluation, but it does not fully explain how ore will behave in the plant. Recovery, hardness, deleterious elements and mineralogical variability can all influence project economics, yet these factors are often harder to model because metallurgical testwork is limited. This paper explores how geology-led geometallurgical modelling helps teams use sparse recovery data more effectively by connecting geological, mineralogical and metallurgical information to support recovery forecasting, scheduling, blending, plant feed management and risk assessment.

Grade alone cannot predict how ore will perform during processing. Recovery, hardness, deleterious elements and mineralogical variability can have a significant impact on project performance, but they are often difficult to model because they rely on limited metallurgical testwork and complex relationships between geological, mineralogical and processing variables. As mining operations seek to improve forecasting accuracy and manage uncertainty, geology-led geometallurgical modelling provides a practical framework for making better use of sparse recovery data. This paper examines how meaningful domains can be defined before abundant geological and mineralogical variables are modelled and used to estimate processing response. It also outlines how geostatistics and supervised machine learning can be combined to support recovery forecasting, scheduling, blending, plant feed management and risk assessment. By moving beyond grade alone, this approach helps teams develop a clearer understanding of ore behaviour and supports more confident planning decisions.

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