Benz expands Hurricane Camp with new high-grade gold corridor

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Maiden drilling at Benz Mining’s Western Australian Hurricane site has confirmed a new high-grade mineralised corridor, after being initially recognised as a small outcropping system.

The company said that recent results have been highly encouraging, demonstrating both high-grade and broader mineralised envelopes, including a hit of 11 metres at 6.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 306 metres, within 102 metres at 1.1g/t gold.

Other results include 2 metres at 19.1g/t gold from 298 metres, 17 metres at 1.9g/t gold from 366 metres, and 9 metres at 3.0g/t gold from 264 metres.

Benz chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Lynch-Staunton said Hurricane Camp is rapidly expanding, with the results marking another “major step” in unlocking the scale of the wider Glenburgh system.

“What we are seeing now is the emergence of multiple high-grade zones across multiple mineralised NE plunging corridors, and we are moving quickly to capitalise on this momentum,” he said.

Located roughly 1.4km from the high-grade Zone 126 discovery, Hurricane was previously underexplored, with historical drilling limited to shallow holes under 70m despite a broad surface geochemical anomaly.

Benz’s geological team instead identified the area as a priority target due to its structural similarities to Zone 126, a strategy now being validated through drilling.

“We have long believed the Hurricane trend had the potential to repeat the success of Zone 126, and these latest results are now clearly demonstrating that this is beginning to play out in the drill data,” Lynch-Staunton said.

The discovery has defined a new mineralised corridor extending approximately 1km along a north-east plunging fold, with mineralisation remaining open along strike and at depth.

Beyond Hurricane, drilling at Zone 126 has also delivered strong results, including 19m at 5.1g/t gold and 4m at 44.2g/t gold, alongside the identification of a new high-grade “Lens 0” linking Zone 126 and Zone 102.

This linkage is expected to significantly expand the scale of the mineralised system, now defined over a strike length of around 1.5km and open in all directions.

Benz has ramped up activity at Hurricane, with two rigs now dedicated to accelerating drilling across the trend, which has already grown to more than 2.6km in length.

“We are now increasing our drilling commitment at Hurricane, with dedicated rigs focused on systematically drilling out the full extent of the trend,” Lynch-Staunton said.

“The goal is clear – to rapidly grow high-grade ounces across what is shaping up to be a large, coherent gold system.”

The company is also advancing drilling at Icon Camp while preparing for maiden exploration at Thunderbolt Camp, positioning Glenburgh as a multi-front growth project.

“Hurricane Camp is expanding rapidly… we believe Glenburgh is evolving into a district-scale gold system,” Lynch-Staunton said.

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