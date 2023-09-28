Belt and pulley perfect: Motion custom drive systems making their mark

As a seasoned veteran with nearly four decades of experience in the industry, Troy Markland, the product manager for power transmission and drive systems at Motion, possesses a deep understanding of the dynamic world of mining.

With an acute awareness of the unique needs and challenges faced by mining customers, Markland and his team at Motion are at the forefront of providing innovative solutions.

One of the key services they offer is the design of customised drive systems, specifically tailored for belt and pulley configurations used in slurry pumps.

Markland highlighted the crucial role of drive systems in mining operations, particularly in powering pumps. V-belt pulley drives, which are a type of mechanical power transmission system that utilise v-belts and pulleys, are commonly employed in mining for driving pumps.

Markland emphasises their criticality in various applications such as dewatering, slurry handling, and water supply.

