Bellevue exceeds resource estimates

Bellevue Gold has encountered an “exceptionally high-grade” ore shoot projected to exceed the resource estimate at its Deacon deposit in Western Australia.

Bellevue said the shoot is similar to other high pyrrhotite (an iron sulfide mineral) that were historically mined at the nearby Bellevue load.

The Deacon deposit is one of the four initial main production areas that make up the Bellevue gold project.

“These results replicate what the Bellevue mine was historically known for: very high-grade gold contained in short strike structures,” Bellevue managing director Darren Stralow said.

“With infill results significantly out-performing the resource estimate in the area, this high-grade ore will supplement the early mine plan and ensure that we continue to see strong grade and solid production results as we ramp up to full-scale production.

“While this area has the potential to provide upside to the near-term mine plan, we’re also excited about the multiple analogous targets along the Deacon shear which we can target with further underground drilling as drill platforms become available.”

Bellevue is mobilising another underground drill rig to expedite the infill drilling at Deacon Main in the hope of finding similar results.

