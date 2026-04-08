Bellevue earmarks gold ramp-up thanks to record quarter

The Bellevue Gold operation in Western Australia. Image: Bellevue Gold

Bellevue Gold has delivered record underlying free cash flow for the March 2026 quarter, driven by rising gold grades and steady operational performance, as the company remains on track to meet its full-year guidance.

The Western Australian gold producer reported quarterly production of 40,745 ounces, supported by improved head grades averaging 4.7 grams per tonne with higher grades achieved through mining richer zones.

Underlying free cash flow surged to approximately $158 million, more than doubling from $62 million in the December 2025 quarter. Cash and gold on hand also strengthened, increasing to $181 million by the end of March.

Bellevue said mined ore totalled 293,000 tonnes at 4.6 grams per tonne (g/t) for 44,000 ounces, while 283,000 tonnes were processed at 4.7g/t, yielding 41,000 ounces. Metallurgical recovery remained strong at 94.6 per cent, continuing to outperform assumptions used in full-year guidance.

The company is now advancing development into the higher-grade Deacon North area, with first ore expected in the June 2026 quarter. Production volumes are also forecast to increase in the coming quarter as mining activity ramps up.

Bellevue has also taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing forward gold sales commitments by 32,505 ounces to 91,650 ounces. The company is now free of hedge book delivery obligations until the end of December 2026, increasing its exposure to spot gold prices.

On the cost front, Bellevue continues to benefit from high renewable energy usage, with around 90 per cent of electricity demand met from renewable sources in March. This has helped limit diesel exposure, which accounted for just 1.3 per cent of total project costs.

The company reiterated it remains on track to meet 2025-26 financial year (FY26) production guidance of 130,000 to 150,000 ounces.