Bellevue commences expansion studies

Bellevue Gold will carry out expansion studies to determine the Bellevue Gold project’s potential by expanding the plant beyond its current nameplate operating rate of one million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

Bellevue made the announcement following commercial production being declared at the project, as well as the project’s successful commissioning process, which saw the company ramp up its production and cashflow.

A scoping study has already commenced, which will focus on a plant expansion to 1.5Mtpa and the expansion’s capital requirements, including non-processing infrastructure. The study is expected to be completed in the first half of the 2024–25 financial year.

“We are now really hitting our straps, with the commissioning and production ramp up proceeding well and free cash flow growing,” Bellevue managing director Darren Stralow said.

“In parallel with the ramp up, we are accelerating the next leg of our organic growth strategy, which centres on increasing throughput by 50 per cent to 1.5Mtpa.

“As well as increasing production and cashflow, this would enable us to leverage existing infrastructure, drive further economies of scale and unlock greater value from our exceptional high-grade orebody.”

Bellevue will also carry out optimisation and design studies focusing on maximising the Bellevue gold project’s value through the delivery of low capital intensive and organic production growth.

“Low capital intensity organic growth of this nature is at the heart of our strategy to maximise the financial and overall returns for all our stakeholders,” Stralow said.

Bellevue has also started changing to the thermal and renewable power solution from the diesel power plant used during the commissioning period.

“The thermal LNG (liquefied natural gas) components of the power plant have been fully completed and commissioned and are now providing base load power,” Bellevue said. “Installation of the initial 20 megawatt (MW) solar array has been

completed with the first 7MW being now commissioned.

“Earthworks begin this week on the 24MW wind power turbines with completion and commissioning expected in Q1 CY25 (the first quarter of 2025).”

Bellevue is expected to publish its 2024–25 financial year production and cost guidance as part of its maiden multi-year outlook, which is expected to be released in July once the budget and life of mine planning activities are completed.

