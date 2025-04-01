Beebyn-W11 works begin

Image: Kings Access/stock.adobe.com

Construction has begun at Fenix Resources’ Beebyn-W11 iron ore mine in Western Australia’s Mid-West region.

Works at the 1.5-million-tonne-per-annum (Mtpa) operation include earthworks, infrastructure development, and construction of a private haul road.

Fenix is levelling up its accommodation village in the Weld Range to allow for one central facility to support the growing workforce for Iron Ridge and Beebyn-W11.

The company remains on track to meet production rates of 4Mtpa in 2025, with first Beebyn-W11 production expected in the September 2025 quarter.

The Beebyn-W11 mine is located approximately 500km from Geraldton Port and 20km from Fenix’s existing Iron Ridge operations. A new 17.6km private haul road will link Beebyn-W11 to Fenix’s Iron Ridge mine and enable direct haulage to Geraldton Port.

Fenix completed a definitive feasibility study for Beebyn-W11 in July 2024, detailing a seven-year mine life.

The company owns the exclusive right to mine and export up to 10 million dry metric tonnes of iron ore from Beebyn-W11 with a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate (MRI) of 20.5 million tonnes at a grade of 61.3 per cent iron.

MACA, a Thiess subsidiary, was recently awarded the mining contract at Beebyn-W11.

The partnership will involve drill and blast, mining, and crushing and screening operations, with supplies to come from MAX Plant.

