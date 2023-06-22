Bedeschi secures new contract in Turkey

Bedeschi has a strong after-market portfolio, including maintenance support for mine and port operations.

Bedeschi has secured a contract for the supply of machinery to Medcem Cement, to aid in the expansion of the Yesilovacik Terminal in Turkey.

Bedeschi will supply four pipe conveyors and one shiploader to the project.

The shiploader SHL 26/1400 will handle cement and clinker at a capacity of 1350 tonnes per hour (t/h), while the four lines of pipe conveyors will have a total length of 1km and a 1000t/h capacity for cement and 1350t/h for clinker.

Bedeschi already currently has a shiploader operating at Yesilovacik.

The new supply is part of the expansion project of Yesilovacik Terminal, which will involve the extension of the current dock of the port, as well as the installation of the new Bedeschi machines.

This is the latest act of cooperation in a long-standing relationship between Bedeschi and Medcem Cement.

