Beacon Minerals has received the final reverse circulation (RC) drilling results from its Iguana resource definition program, marking the completion of the largest drill program in the company’s history.

The final batch covered 195 RC holes at the Iguana deposit, which forms part of the Lady Ida gold project in Western Australia.

Key intercepts included 24m at 8.76 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 91m, including 1m at 81.20g/t gold from 100m and 1m at 61.00g/t gold from 101m.

Other standout results included 20m at 9.90g/t gold from 23m, including 1m at 65.40g/t gold from 26m; 15m at 12.06g/t gold from 34m, including 1m at 134.00g/t gold from 38m; and 3m at 56.73g/t gold from 123m, including 1m at 154.00g/t gold from 123m.

Beacon has now received and validated all RC drill results from the 133,000m resource definition drill program, which the company said would support an indicated resource down to the 360mRL of the Iguana orebody.

Entech is currently finalising the resource update, which Beacon expects to release in the first quarter of the 2026–27 financial year.

Beacon executive chairman and managing director Graham McGarry said the program had strengthened the company’s view of the deposit.

“The Iguana Resource Definition drill program has been very successful for Beacon and has laid a strong foundation for Beacon’s ongoing mining and milling operations,” he said.

“Despite the large-scale drilling effort, the Iguana deposit remains open at depth and to the south, providing further potential to grow this company-defining asset beyond its current boundaries.

“The company looks forward to releasing the Iguana Resource and Reserve update in the near future.”

The Iguana deposit, located within the Mount Ida Greenstone Belt, saw recent diamond drilling identify two in-situ mineralisation styles at Iguana, which Beacon said included a dominant sulphide-rich gold mineralisation style and a later-stage quartz-fuchsite style that locally includes coarse visible gold.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.