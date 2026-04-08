Barminco strenghtens Regis partnership with extended Duketon service

Image: Thares2020/stock.adobe.com

Perenti has secured a further extension to its underground mining services contract with Regis Resources at the Duketon operations in Western Australia’s Goldfields, reinforcing a long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The extension, delivered through Perenti’s subsidiary Barminco, adds approximately $180 million in value and extends the agreement by 12 months, ensuring services will continue until at least 30 March 2029.

The contract builds on an alliance originally announced in April 2024, which included provisions for rolling annual extensions based on performance.

Under the agreement, Barminco will continue delivering a full suite of underground mining services at Duketon, including development, production and support activities. The extension does not require any new growth capital, highlighting the efficiency and maturity of the existing operation.

Perenti managing director and chief executive officer Mark Norwell said the extension reflects both the strength of the relationship with Regis Resources and Barminco’s consistent operational performance.

“We value the collaborative approach between our organisations and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver safe and productive outcomes,” Norwell said in a statement.

Barminco president Gabrielle Iwanow echoed these sentiments, noting that the alliance framework provides stability and long-term planning certainty for both organisations.

“We have a strong working relationship with Regis and the alliance framework provides ongoing planning certainty for both parties, enabling us to continue delivering safe, reliable production,” she said.

“Barminco remains committed to working closely with our clients, both locally and globally, to create long‑term value.”

The Duketon operations are a key asset for Regis Resources, and the continuation of the Barminco partnership underscores confidence in the contractor’s ability to meet performance expectations.

Read more: Perenti appoints Vanessa Torres as new CEO