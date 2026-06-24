Ballard Mining has extended mineralisation beyond the current resource at its Baldock deposit, reinforcing the growth potential of the company’s Mt Ida gold project in Western Australia.

Recent extensional drilling at Baldock returned several high-grade gold intersections from outside the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which currently stands at more than one million ounces at 3.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

The standout results came from drilling about 300 metres below and beyond the existing resource envelope, including 3m at 23.6g/t gold from 689m and 8m at 7.7g/t gold from 666m, including 2.3m at 20.3g/t gold.

According to Ballard, the latest drilling has extended mineralisation by about 200m along strike and highlights the potential for a significant increase to the Baldock resource.

Additional results from outside the current resource included 2m at 24.1g/t gold from 484m, 3m at 6.7g/t gold from 150m, 3m at 6.1g/t gold from 511m, 3m at 5.9g/t gold from 372m, and 3m at 5.8g/t gold from both 208m and 125m.

The company said updated geological interpretation has identified significant depth extensions to the deposit and suggests mineralisation may continue for a further 1500m to the south along strike.

Ballard is pursuing a dual-track strategy focused on resource growth and project development at Mt Ida, which covers 26km of prospective greenstone belt about 540km north-east of Perth.

Managing director Paul Brennan said the results could deliver a substantial uplift to the Baldock resource.

“This is a very exciting development for Ballard. These results have the potential to add a material resource uplift to the existing base load +1 Moz Baldock deposit,” Brennan said.

“The company’s CY2026 exploration program is currently optimised towards near-term development rather than fully testing the potential of the system.

“These results continue to reinforce our belief that Mt Ida is potentially a camp scale project that has been historically underexplored. As we work through the remainder of our planned drilling for this calendar year, our focus is on identifying the next 1Moz at Mt Ida.”

Ballard currently has three diamond drill rigs targeting extensions at Baldock and three reverse circulation rigs testing regional prospects across the project area.

Read more: Western Australian gold producers continue to shine

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.