Backplane Systems Technology presents VECOW ECX-3200 expandable fanless embedded system

ECX-3200. Image: Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology has introduced the VECOW ECX-3200 – a high-performance, fanless embedded system tailored for the rigorous demands of the mining industry.

Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and featuring the Intel R680E chipset, the system supports central processing units (CPUs) up to 65-watt thermal design power, providing a workstation-grade platform for mining operations.

It is equipped with up to 64 gigabyte (GB) of DDR5 4800MHz memory, ensuring high-level performance and reliability in complex data processing tasks.

The ECX-3200 is uniquely designed for operation in extreme conditions, capable of functioning in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 75°C. This makes it perfectly suited for the harsh and varied environments typically found in mining sites.

Its fanless design helps reduce maintenance needs and enhances longevity.

For connectivity, the ECX-3200 boasts four independent 2.5GigE IEEE 802.3at PoE+ LAN ports and two GigE LAN ports, facilitating rapid data transfer and seamless integration with various mining devices and sensors.

The system’s expandability includes a PCIe x16 slot with a 200W power budget, multiple M.2, and mini PCIe slots, and optional SUMIT A and B slots, accommodating a wide range of mining applications.

Additional features such as USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C port, Intel vPro, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), and TPM 2.0 support ensure secure, efficient operations. The optional VHub One-Stop AIoT Solution Service, leveraging OpenVINO-based AI accelerators, enables advanced edge AI capabilities, optimizing operational efficiency in mining.

The ECX-3200 stands as a robust, versatile solution for enhancing the technological infrastructure of modern mining operations.

Get 50 per cent off your Australian Mining annual magazine subscription during our Black Friday sale. Visit our subscription page and use the code: AMBF25. Ends on 27 November 2025.