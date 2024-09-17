Backplane Systems Technology presents VECOW’s ECX-3200

Backplane Systems Technology has introduced the VECOW ECX-3200, a high-performance, fan-less embedded system tailored for the rigorous demands of the mining industry.
Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and featuring the Intel R680E PCH, this system supports CPUs up to 65W TDP, providing a workstation-grade platform for mining operations.
It is equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory, ensuring high-level performance and reliability in complex data processing tasks.
The ECX-3200 is uniquely designed for operation in extreme conditions, capable of functioning in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 75°C. This makes it perfectly suited for the harsh and varied environments typically found in mining sites.
Its fan-less design helps reduce maintenance needs and enhances longevity.
For connectivity, the ECX-3200 boasts four independent 2.5GigE IEEE 802.3at PoE+ LAN ports and two GigE LAN ports, facilitating rapid data transfer and seamless integration with various mining devices and sensors.
The system’s expandability includes a PCIe x16 slot with a 200W power budget, multiple M.2, and mini PCIe slots, and optional SUMIT A and B slots, accommodating a wide range of mining applications.
Additional features such as USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C port, Intel vPro, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), and TPM 2.0 support ensure secure, efficient operations.
The optional VHub One-Stop AIoT Solution Service, leveraging OpenVINO-based AI accelerators, enables advanced edge AI capabilities, optimizing operational efficiency in mining. The ECX-3200 stands as a robust, versatile solution for enhancing the technological infrastructure of modern mining operations.
Key features:
- Workstation-grade platform: Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (14th gen, codename : RPL-S Refresh/RPL-S/ADL-S) running with Intel R680E PCH supports max 65W TDP CPU
- Two DDR5 4800MHz memory support up to 64GB
- Fan-less -40°C to 75°C operation
- Four independent 2.5GigE LAN with X-coded M12 IEEE 802.3at PoE+, 2 GigE LAN
- One USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C support up to 20Gbps data transfer
- DC 9V to 50V power input, software ignition control
- One PCIe x16, 32 Isolated DIO, 4 COM RS-232/422/485
- 5G/WiFi/BT/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS, Supports Intel vPro, TCC, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), and TPM 2.0
- Optional VHub one-stop AIoT solution service supports OpenVINO based AI accelerator and advanced Edge AI applications.