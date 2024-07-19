Backplane presents VECOW’s IVX-1000 in-vehicle computing workstation

Image: Backplane

Backplane Systems Technology presents VECOW’s IVX-1000.

The VECOW IVX-1000 is a cutting-edge in-vehicle computing workstation designed to meet the demanding needs of the mining industry.

Powered by Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors from the 14th generation, this workstation-grade platform integrates the Intel R680E PCH, supporting CPUs with a maximum TDP of 65W. To enhance AI capabilities and computing productivity, the IVX-1000 optionally supports advanced NVIDIA Quadro MXM graphics.

Engineered for the often-harsh conditions of mining environments, the IVX-1000 features a fanless design, ensuring dust resistance and compliance with EN50155:2017 standards.

Its robust 16V to 160V DC power input, with 4kV DC isolation and up to 500V surge protection, ensures stable operation even in fluctuating power conditions. The workstation also includes software ignition power control and optional UPS support for uninterrupted performance.

The IVX-1000 excels in connectivity, essential for mining operations. It boasts eight independent 2.5GigE LAN ports, including four with IEEE 802.3at PoE+, along with an additional GigE LAN port. This ensures reliable communication and data transfer, crucial for real-time monitoring and control in mining operations.

Multiple wireless configurations, including 5G, WiFi, 4G, and LTE, provide versatile communication options for remote mining sites.

Security and network reliability are paramount in mining applications. The IVX-1000 supports Intel vPro, TCC, Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), and TPM 2.0, addressing these critical requirements. For AI-driven tasks, the workstation features Intel Deep Learning Boost and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit.

The optional VHub AIoT Solution Service further augments its AI capabilities, facilitating advanced edge AI applications.

With its rugged reliability, high-performance computing, and versatile connectivity, the VECOW IVX-1000 is the ideal solution for enhancing productivity and safety in mining operations.

Key features include: