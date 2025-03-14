Backplane presents the VECOW ECX-3200

Image: Backplane Systems Technology

Backplane Systems Technology is excited to introduce the VECOW ECX-3200, a high-performance, fanless embedded system tailored for the rigorous demands of the mining industry.

Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and featuring the Intel R680E PCH, this system supports CPUs (central processing units) up to 65 watts (W) of thermal design power (TDP), providing a workstation-grade platform for mining operations.

It is equipped with up to 64GB of DDR5 4800 megahertz (MHz) memory, ensuring high-level performance and reliability in complex data processing tasks.

The ECX-3200 is uniquely designed for operation in extreme conditions, capable of functioning in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 75°C. This makes it perfectly suited for the harsh and varied environments typically found in mining sites. Its fanless design helps reduce maintenance needs and enhances longevity.

For connectivity, the ECX-3200 boasts four independent 2.5GigE IEEE 802.3at PoE+ LAN ports and two GigE LAN ports, facilitating rapid data transfer and seamless integration with various mining devices and sensors.

The system’s expandability includes a PCIe x16 slot with a 200W power budget, multiple M.2, and mini PCIe slots, and optional SUMIT A and B slots, accommodating a wide range of mining applications.

Additional features such as a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C port, Intel vPro, time-sensitive networking (TSN), and TPM 2.0 support ensure secure, efficient operations.

The optional VHub One-Stop AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) solution service, leveraging OpenVINO-based AI accelerators, enables advanced edge AI capabilities, optimising operational efficiency in mining.

The ECX-3200 stands as a robust, versatile solution for enhancing the technological infrastructure of modern mining operations.

Key features:

workstation-grade platform : Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (14th gen, codename : RPL-S Refresh/RPL-S/ADL-S) running with Intel R680E PCH supports max 65W TDP CPU

2 DDR5 4800MHz memory support up to 64GB

fanless -40°C to 75°C operation

four independent 2.5GigE LAN with X-coded M12 IEEE 802.3at PoE+, 2 GigE LAN

A USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 type C support up to 20Gbps data transfer

DC 9V to 50V power input, software ignition control

1 PCIe x16, 32 Isolated DIO, 4 COM RS-232/422/485

5G/WiFi/BT/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS, supports Intel vPro, TCC, TSN, and TPM 2.0

optional VHub one-stop AIoT solution service supports OpenVINO based AI accelerator and advanced Edge AI applications.

To learn more, visit the Backplane website.

