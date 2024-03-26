Backplane debuts new waterproof computer

Image: Backplane Systems Technology.

Backplane Systems Technology is pleased to present the Neousys SEMIL-2000GC, a 19-inch rack-mount computer designed for the unforgiving conditions of the mining sector.

Certified with an IP69K waterproof rating, this device is engineered to perform in environments where dust, water, and extreme temperatures are a daily challenge.

Equipped to harness the power of Intel’s 14th, 13th, and 12th-Gen Core processors and supported by Intel 7 photolithography technology, the SEMIL-2000GC series offers unparalleled processing capabilities.

This robust machine is capable of accommodating up to 64GB (gigabytes) of DDR5 memory, ensuring seamless performance for data-intensive applications.

With the integration of an NVIDIA L4 GPU, the system delivers exceptional computational horsepower, essential for edge AI (artificial intelligence) deployment in harsh industrial landscapes.

This is bolstered by its ability to operate across a broad temperature spectrum, from -40°C to 70°C, without the need for a fan, minimising mechanical wear and ensuring long-term reliability.

Its connectivity suite is specifically tailored for rugged use, featuring 2x M12 10GbE, 1x GbE, and 4x M12 PoE+ ports, providing secure and reliable high-speed networking. The system also includes 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C ports with DisplayPort mode, adding versatile video output options.

Constructed with corrosion-resistant materials and boasting MIL-STD-810H compliance, the SEMIL-2000GC series is built to last.

It operates on a wide-range 8 to 48V DC input, with safeguards such as reverse polarity protection and built-in ignition power control, further cementing its status as the go-to solution for critical applications in the most hostile mining environments.

Its key features include:

IP69K waterproof GPU computer with NVIDIA L4 GPU

-40°C to 70°C wide-temperature fanless operation

2x 10GbE, 1x GbE, and 4x 2.5GbE PoE+ via M12 X-coded connectors

2x SocketCAN and 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C w/ DP alternative mode

8 to 48V wide-range DC input with reverse polarity protection and built-in ignition power control

MIL-STD-810H compliant

To learn more, visit the Backplane Systems Technology website.