Backing the PNG mining sector

The 2024 PNG Expo will be held in the PNG capital, Port Moresby. image: Marvin Nuno Puri/shutterstock.com

The 2024 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference will be sponsored by a number of key industry players.

When the 2024 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) opens its doors in July, attendees can expect a packed program backed by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Hastings Deering

As the gold sponsor of the PNG Expo, Hastings Deering is looking forward to forging more industry connections at the exhibition.

“Hastings Deering PNG is very excited to be supporting the PNG Expo,” Hastings Deering country general manager PNG and Solomon Islands Andrew Dare said. “We have been delivering CAT products, services and rebuilds to PNG since 1949.”

The equipment provider is always looking for ways to advance the Pacific nation’s mining sector.

“From providing the latest CAT machines to training local staff, Hastings Deering PNG is at the forefront of supporting the development of the industry and its people in PNG,” Dare said. “We are not only supporting the resource industry but also contributing to the local communities we operate in.”

BizPrint and Scan

BizPrint and Scan, along with its parent company Remington Group, has a very clear ethos under which it operates: deeds, not words. Putting this principle into practice, BizPrint and Scan has taken on the responsibility of being the PNG Expo’s print partner.

“Remington Group is on the record as being a strong supporter of small-to-medium businesses in PNG and of living loyal to local,” Remington Group chief executive officer Peter Goodwin said. “Being loyal to local is what we’re all about.”

A 100 per cent PNG-owned company, BizPrint and Scan offers a one-stop-shop experience, delivering seamless end-to-end print and business solutions for its customers.

Goodwin emphasised the value the company sees in sponsoring the PNG Expo.

“We see our participation in the PNG Expo as a tangible and valuable opportunity to showcase our commitment to the PNG resources sector,” he said. “We aim to forge meaningful connections with industry players by taking part in events like this, where we can showcase our expertise and innovative business print and scan solutions.

“Our partnerships with local stakeholders further demonstrate our loyalty and commitment to sustainable development and long-term growth in PNG and the Pacific region.”

Islands Petroleum

As a silver sponsor of the PNG Expo, Islands Petroleum is keen to network with other industry figures when the event opens its doors.

“Supporting the PNG Expo offers Islands Petroleum an opportunity to exhibit our brand, quality products, and dependable services while also fostering connections with key industry players,” Islands Petroleum marketing manager Kavitha Bluett said.

“Most importantly, sponsoring such an event underscores our dedication to both our community and the advancement of PNG’s resources sector.”

As the authorised distributor of Mobil lubricants in PNG, Islands Petroleum has been fuelling the sector for the past four decades. In other words, the company is heavily invested in the success of the Pacific nation.

“Islands Petroleum’s involvement in the PNG resources sector provides a dependable and secure supply chain, maintaining uninterrupted service to our customers,” Bluett said.

“We are a solutions-focused business which, together with our robust supply chain, helps our customers grow and develop their resources business.

“And as part of our PNG heritage, we maintain a strong connection to the communities in the regions where we operate.”

TriCab

As a premium supplier of high-performance flexible cable and accessories, TriCab understands the importance of staying connected.

With a commitment to providing its customers with engineered cable solutions to save time and costs, TriCab has been a provider to PNG markets for several years and is eager to grow its partnership with the Pacific nation.

It’s this very drive that has prompted TriCab to be a silver sponsor at the PNG Expo.

TriCab Queensland state manager Shane Plumridge is especially excited to be involved.

“We look forward to showcasing our products and people at this event, and demonstrating our ability to design, create and supply bespoke cable for specific industry needs,” Plumridge said.

“As the global demand for raw material increases, TriCab intends to grow in trust with PNG by undertaking continuous improvement efforts to deliver quality solutions for mining operations. At TriCab, we listen and respond to a range of customer needs, remaining innovative in our operations to ensure we can meet demands of all markets, existing and emerging.”

Held from July 3–4 at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby, the PNG Expo will feature over 100 displays of equipment. The conference will showcase experts from across the resources sector, presenting on challenges and opportunities for the local industry.

This feature appeared in the July 2024 issue of Australian Mining.