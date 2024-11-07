Bradken’s backhoe buckets deliver strength redefined and are precision engineered for maximum results

Image: Bradken

Bradken’s cast beam buckets offer increased machine availability and optimised productivity with premium structural integrity and durability.

Bradken’s next generation in bucket design features a cast beam, providing structural integrity enhancements through the elimination of fatigue-prone welds.

Advanced engineering ensures the main load carrying members in the bucket can stand up to the toughest digging applications.

Collaboratively designed with Eclipse/Zenith lip systems, Bradken’s cast beam buckets use a holistic design approach for optimal performance.

To learn more about Bradken’s next generation cast beam buckets, visit the Bradken website.