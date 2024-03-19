AVL welcomes first vanadium electrolyte

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Australian Vanadium (AVL) has produced its first high purity vanadium electrolyte, which is a key component of vanadium flow batteries.

Independent testing demonstrated that the vanadium electrolyte complied with typical specifications required by vanadium flow battery manufacturers.

Alongside the first vanadium electrolyte, AVL also successfully commissioned its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility that completed construction last December.

The facility – located in Wangara, Western Australia – was built with the help of a $3.69 million grant awarded by the Federal Government in July 2021. It was designed to produce high-purity electrolyte to support up to 33 megawatt hours per year of vanadium flow battery energy storage.

“The completion of the facility, coupled with the confirmation of the production of on-specification vanadium electrolyte from Western Australia’s first manufacturing facility, achieves another major milestone for AVL and is a positive reflection of the technical and operational expertise within our organisation,” AVL chief executive officer Graham Arvidson said.

“We are ready to accept orders for electrolyte and are actively pursuing sales.”

According to AVL, vanadium batteries are best suited to large-scale energy storage applications such as electrical grids as they offer a high capacity for energy storage and a long cycle life. They can also be charged and discharged repeatedly without significant degradation.

To help the industry build upon these advantages, AVL is developing its Australian Vanadium project, one of the highest grade vanadium projects in the world.

Once the Australian Vanadium project is in production, AVL will produce vanadium concentrate at the mine site.

The vanadium concentrate will then be fed to AVL’s proposed processing plant for vanadium pentoxide production, which will be used as feedstock for the vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility.

