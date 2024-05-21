AVL banks major vanadium milestone

Image: Björn Wylezich/Adobe Stock

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) has reached the final milestone in works under the Australian Government’s $3.69 million Modern Manufacturing Initiative grant.

The grant was awarded to support the design and construction of the AVL’s vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Perth, which has successfully produced its first high purity vanadium electrolyte.

“AVL is extremely grateful to have been supported by the Australian Government to build and bring our vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility into operation, particularly at this pivotal time of transforming Australia into a renewable energy superpower,” AVL chief executive officer Graham Arvidson said.

“Having this production facility in Western Australia forms part of the company’s ‘pit to battery’ strategy, which also comprises mining and processing of vanadium in the state and further downstream activities in the vanadium flow battery market.

“In addition, we have been able to produce ultra-high purity vanadium products and begin development of a residential vanadium flow battery prototype and stand-alone power system.”

The grant was awarded to AVL in 2021 under the under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Translation (MMI-T) stream of the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing National Manufacturing Priority Roadmap.

The final payment of $922,049 of the total MMI-T grant value has now been received by AVL.

This grant is in addition to the $49 million grant AVL received under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Collaboration (MMI-C) stream, which was awarded in 2022 and is ongoing.

AVL’s vanadium flow battery (VFB) facility has the potential to produce up to 33-megawatt hours of high-purity electrolyte per year, with the aim of catering to the growing demands of the VFB market.

VFBs offer a high capacity for energy storage and a long cycle life, having the ability to be charged and discharged repeatedly with minimal degradation over the extremely long battery life.

