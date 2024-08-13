AVESS teams up with Atlantic Vanadium

Image: Apichat/stock.adobe.com

AVESS Energy has announced the signing of a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Atlantic Vanadium.

The MoU will see AVESS demonstrate its 50 kilowatt hour (kWh)/250kWh vanadium flow battery (VFB) prototype, looking to showcase AVESS’ VFB technology at Atlantic’s Windimurra vanadium project in Western Australia.

Located 670km north of Perth and 80km from Mount Magnet, the Windimurra vanadium project offers an ideal location to test the prototype.

The prototype will be integrated with solar photovoltaic (PV) into an existing disconnected microgrid, providing power to non-essential loads at the mine’s camp.

This test is an important step in validating whether AVESS’ VFB technology can work within a real-world mining environment.

The MoU provides a framework for both companies to negotiate definitive agreements for the supply of the VFB to the Windimurra project.

The partnership with Atlantic is seen as a significant milestone for AVESS, enabling the company to establish its position in the Australian mining sector and expand its market share in the growing vanadium flow battery market.

“This exciting partnership is another step towards the development of the local vanadium supply chain,” AVESS energy managing director Young Yu said.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to showcase our VFB, and we look forward to growing our partnership with Atlantic.

“The deployment of our 50Kw/250Kwh VFB at Windimurra represents a significant milestone for AVESS Energy.”

This collaboration is expected to create multiple synergies, leveraging Atlantic’s world-class vanadium resource at Windimurra alongside AVESS’ cutting-edge stack technology.

The companies will now work towards securing regulatory approvals and finalising definitive agreements as the project progresses.

