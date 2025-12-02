AVESS lodges EOI for ‘breakthrough’ WA vanadium battery project

Image: inthasone/stock.adobe.com

AVESS Energy has announced it will submit a stage one expression of interest for the Western Australian Government’s “breakthrough” vanadium battery energy storage system project in Kalgoorlie.

The project – backed by $150 million from the WA Government – aims to boost energy reliance, support long-duration storage solutions and catalyse WA’s vanadium and battery manufacturing industries.

The vanadium battery energy company has expressed interest in the project as it looks to deliver a locally made 500-megawatt hour vanadium flow battery in 2029.

This forms part of efforts to diversify WA’s economy and demonstrate energy storage capabilities.

It’s understood the stage one expression of interest submission will be delivered by a consortium of WA companies, including “shovel-ready” vanadium producer Atlantic Vanadium – bringing together strong local capability across the state’s critical minerals supply chain.

“The Kalgoorlie vanadium battery energy storage system is a significant opportunity to deliver a locally manufactured vanadium flow battery at scale. AVESS is well-placed to deliver a compelling, homegrown solution, backed by our world-class stack technology and the expertise of our consortium partners,” AVESS Energy managing director Young Yu said.

“We will continue to work with our government and industry partners to showcase how AVESS’ vanadium flow battery solution can unlock economic opportunities for the Goldfields, catalyse WA’s vanadium sector, and support the decarbonisation of our grid.”

Stage One expression of interest closes on January 30, 2026, with stage two business cases being assessed around the second quarter.

A preferred proponent for the project is expected to be selected in the second half of next year.

