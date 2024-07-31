Autoline: 50 years in the making

The original Finn Exhaust, which would go on to become Autoline in 1974. Image: Autoline

Autoline has supplied the automotive industry for 50 years, now TAKEO is carrying the torch on site – reducing downtime with mining-specific light vehicle (LV) parts.

The origin story of Autoline begins 50 years ago

Autoline is marking half a century in 2024, celebrating 50 years of sustained success in the automotive industry.

Today, Autoline is known for its laser focus in the Australian mining industry – supplying high quality parts for LVs and mobile assets.

What many people might not know, is that Autoline’s origin story spans back to the 70s, and all began with the manufacture and distribution of exhaust systems.

Finn Exhaust (which would later become Autoline) was established in 1974, and the family-owned business quickly became a dominant player in the automotive exhaust industry.

Becoming Autoline

By the turn of the 21st century, Finn-Ex had expanded – manufacturing exhaust systems for multiple industries.

There was the passenger vehicle retail market, the performance exhaust market, and the mining market, which consisted of both heavy and LVs.

In 2004 Finn-Ex was disbanded into four separate entities, allowing each entity to focus on its own segment of the market. This idea would pay off, with each business becoming a dominant force in its respective industry.

The newly named Autoline would serve the LV industry.

Remaining true to its heritage, Autoline would initially focus on the manufacture of exhaust systems and driveline components.

As the scale of the business grew, so did the stature of its clients. Previously supplying local workshops and regional mechanics, Autoline was now attracting attention from the mining industry.

Mine owners and operators had huge fleets of LVs, and they needed parts like a fish needs water.

The birth of TAKEO

As Autoline gained more clients in the mining industry, it became clear that the industry demanded better parts and a better service.

This led to the birth of TAKEO.

TAKEO is a brand of Autoline, dedicated to reducing down-time on site with job-focused kits and parts that last longer.

Specialising in parts for the Toyota Landcruiser and Toyota Hilux, TAKEO was created to serve the unique demands of the Australian mining industry.

The focus on high quality parts and kits aims to reduce the downtime of each asset, ultimately saving money for the operator.

Now, over 200 mine sites are home to TAKEO parts, with even more mining operators and LV workshops trusting TAKEO parts on their LVs.

Autoline continues to invest in research and development for future TAKEO products, striving to reduce downtime on site with quality, innovation, and expertise.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.