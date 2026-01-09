Australia’s largest silver-indium project targets expansion

Image: goodwave studio/stock.adobe.com

Iltani Resources’ Orient project in North Queensland, one of Australia’s largest silver-indium projects, has delivered standout results from its 2025 drilling program, highlighting the potential of its ‘LinkZone’.

This area connects Orient West and East, with final three holes of the year uncovered strong mineralisation, including one intercept of 10m at 111.7 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 44.1 g/t indium.

This included a shorter section grading 437 g/t silver and 265 g/t indium, demonstrating the LinkZone’s potential to host significant high-grade material. Two nearby holes also returned promising grades, confirming continuity across the 900m strike of the zone.

Iltani Resources managing director Donald Garner said the results reinforce the LinkZone as a “high-priority target,” noting it is not yet included in the current resource estimates.

“This will be part of a larger drilling program planned to expand the current Orient West and Orient East resources and to follow up results from the geophysical surveys,” he said.

Iltani plans to resume RC drilling after the wet season in early 2026, backed by an $8 million investment from the Queensland Investment Corporation.

Garner said the company intends to drill more metres next year than it did in 2024 and 2025 combined, testing both the LinkZone and the broader Orient West and East resources.

The emergence of the LinkZone as a potential bridge between the two main deposits could transform the Orient project, positioning Iltani as a major player in Queensland’s silver-indium sector and strengthening its credentials in one of the country’s most promising mineral corridors.