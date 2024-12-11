Australian Power Equipment: A dedication to a better world

APE has supported a number of conservation causes, including the Taronga Conservation Society Australia’s platypus research. Image: Rick Stevens

Australian Power Equipment is becoming as well known for its sustainable practices as it is for quality high-voltage solutions.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, the world was forced to slow the pace of progress for the first time in living memory.

For many, it was a time for introspection. A time to look inward and consider what’s important.

Human connection, a circular economy, conservation and sustainability were major themes in the minds of those who looked out at a world in isolation and strived to make it better.

These concepts were critical to dual directors Abby Crawford and Andrew Cockbain when they launched Australian Power Equipment (APE) in the midst of 2020.

Crawford and Cockbain shared a vision to become a leading provider of sustainable, high-voltage electrical power solutions to the mining, tunnelling and infrastructure sectors.

They aimed to achieve their goal while championing a circular economy framework, making a positive impact on Australian wildlife conservation, and creating employment opportunities for those with blindness, vision loss, or other disabilities.

A circular economy

APE’s adherence to its core values have seen the company quickly expand.

“Since our inception, we have achieved rapid growth and made significant strides in environmental, social, and economic (ESG) impacts,” Crawford told Australian Mining.

“In fact, Australian Power Equipment is listed in the Australian Financial Review Top 100 Fast Growers 2024.

“Our journey reflects a commitment to sustainable practices and innovation, underpinned by a strong adherence to the principles of a circular economy.”

APE aims to extend the lifecycle of equipment and reduce waste by refurbishing and repurposing stranded assets like electrical switchgear, transformers and relays.

“By investing in Australian service providers for refurbishing, re-engineering, and testing equipment, we support local businesses and strengthen our communities,” Crawford said. “We also nurture our agency agreements with our new equipment suppliers globally.

“These relationships have transcended traditional supplier dynamics, evolving into partnerships based on shared values and mutual goals.”

In February, APE installed a solar system on its warehouse roof, which is expected to reduce on-site power usage by 96 per cent every year.

Crawford said installing such a large solar system was more strategic than simply saving energy.

“The decision to install a larger system than necessary reflects our commitment to contributing surplus energy back to the grid,” she said. “We have increased efficiency in our daily operations by reducing paper use, enhancing water catchment and recycling systems, and investing in battery-operated forklifts and equipment.”

Conservation

APE is a corporate partner of Taronga Conservation Society Australia, as well as a conservation resource contributor towards platypus research.

APE’s funding allows Taronga to dedicate a platypus project lead to focus on developing operational, husbandry and scientific guidelines and operate a purpose-built refuge and research facility at Taronga Zoo Sydney.

Taronga Conservation Society Australia wildlife conservation officer Phoebe Meagher thanked APE for its continued engagement and support.

“Critical conservation programs, such as our platypus conservation recovery program, cannot happen without the support of our partners,” Meagher said. “The knowledge and expertise within our two sites, drives our tangible conservation outcomes, and has the power to make a legacy impact for threatened species.

“Supporting people and skills provides the necessary fire for change and is one of the most crucial factors in project success.”

Crawford said APE’s investment in critical initiatives such as these has grown significantly.

“We hope to be remembered as leaders in sustainable business practices, demonstrating that profitability and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” she said.

Inclusive employment

Though it has grown to encompass the entire high-voltage power supply chain, the APE journey began in New South Wales with a singular focus on cable management systems.

In driving this focus, it was an easy decision for Crawford and Cockbain to engage with Cambria Association for the Blind and Handicapped’s (CAB) cable hangers.

“We launched as a sideline business with CAB’s cable hangers, aiming to establish a foothold in the mining, tunnelling and solar sectors,” Crawford said. “We chose CAB because of its alignment with our values.

“CAB not only manufactures superior cable management products but also supports vision rehabilitation and employment services for people with disabilities.

“This made our initial venture into the Australian mining sector not just a business opportunity but a chance to support a meaningful cause.”

A commitment to these kinds of initiatives, whether it be giving out-of-use equipment a new life, supporting wildlife conservation, or investing in a future that values the work of people with disabilities, has been embedded in APE since its inception.

Crawford said her and Cockbain’s vision for the company is driven as much by a desire to leave the world better than how they found it as it is by a determination to supply quality high-voltage power solutions to the mining industry.

“We are dedicated to sustainability, community investment, and fostering a business culture that supports meaningful causes,” she said.

“As we grow, we remain committed to choosing partnerships that prioritise impact over profit and align with our vision for a more inclusive and sustainable world.”

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.