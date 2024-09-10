Australian ports hailed as unsung heroes

Image: Port Authority of NSW

The latest ‘State of Trade’ report from Ports Australia has revealed Australian ports ensure the flow of $650 billion worth of goods and commodities every year.

A total of 64 per cent of Australia’s total exports by value come from mining, with the report stating that Australia’s exports are dominated by iron ore from Western Australia and coal from Queensland and New South Wales.

The employment impact is also greatest in states where trade facilitated by the export of iron ore (WA) and coal (Queensland and NSW) drives significant economic activity.

“Our ports are the lifeblood of our economy and connect us to the world,” Ports Australia chief executive officer (CEO) Mike Gallacher said. “The ‘blue highway’ is the most critical path to our national prosperity.

“We often take for granted just how critical our ports are across a range of industries and communities. This report paints a picture of the impact of our sector and demonstrates in clear terms how important our ports are to our standard of living.”

Port Authority of New South Wales CEO Philip Holliday said the report highlights just how important Australian ports are.

“Over the past decade Port Authority has facilitated a $1 trillion contribution to the economy, supported thousands of jobs, and promoted regional and state-wide growth with safe and sustainable port operations maximising the efficiency of well-established supply chains,” he said.

“We are thrilled that Ports Australia is highlighting the pivotal role that ports play in driving Australia’s economic engine. Ports are not only gateways for trade but are integral to our communities.

“The ‘State of Trade’ report confirms what we have known for years – that investing in our ports is investing in our future.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.