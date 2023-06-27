Australian ministers committed to progressing critical minerals

Ministers across the country have met at the World Mining Congress in Brisbane to discuss Australia’s critical minerals future.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King used the ministerial roundtable to update State and Territory ministers on the new Australian critical minerals strategy, which sets a vision to build the sector and downstream processing of critical minerals, and to strengthen international partnerships and supply chains.

“The Australian Government is committed to working with the states and territories to boost the development of our critical minerals sector and create new jobs in processing those minerals into materials that are crucial for the clean energy future,” King said.

“The strategy sets out a plan for how Australia can become a globally significant producer of raw and processed critical minerals and boost economic opportunities for First Nations people and across regional communities.

“Through the resources ministers’ roundtable, we are working to build a common understanding of how Governments can maximise these opportunities for the benefit of all Australians.”

King said the world was on the cusp of an energy transformation, and that there are vast opportunities ahead for the Australian mining and energy industries.

“Fully realising them, however, will involve mining companies embracing new responsibilities and obligations.

“These include a commitment to enhancing our environmental and social governance credentials and serious pledges to reduce carbon emissions at source and downstream.”

Last week, Minister King unveiled Australia’s new critical minerals strategy.

One of the first policy decisions under the Strategy will see the Government target $500 million of new investment into critical minerals projects through the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

A process to update the critical minerals list has also been green lit and has been widely supported by the industry.