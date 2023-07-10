Australian Mining September: Underground mining

Underground mines are busy places, and it’s vital companies stay on top of everything involved in extracting precious ore from beneath the surface.

Whether it’s having the best equipment to ensure efficient production, maximise return on investment, minimise waste or keep workers out of harm’s way, mining companies benefit from understanding and investing in the right underground technologies.

The September edition of Australian Mining will examine the best and brightest innovations, products and services at work beneath the surface of the country’s resources sector.