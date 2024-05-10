Australian Mining: Official showguide of QME

Don’t miss you chance to get in front of the industry’s most important decision-makers and elevate your offerings by being part of the QME showguide in the July issue of Australian Mining.
Being held from July 23–25, QME – the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition – will be the ultimate showcase of supplier innovation and excellence and illustrate the world-class capabilities of Mackay and the surrounding region.
With a line-up of over 300 exhibitors, including major players like Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, Hastings Deering and more, QME is a must for the mining industry’s most influential decision-makers.
That’s why the QME showguide is the best opportunity for your company to gain unparalleled industry exposure.
The offer includes:
- branding in Australian Mining (full-page or half-page advertisement)
- exhibitor profile detailing the location of your stall and some information about the products and messages you are looking to convey
- exhibitor profile to appear on the Australian Mining website and be distributed through its e-newsletter and social media channels.
Expressions of interest close end of day on May 29. To secure your place or for more info, contact: