Australian Mining: Official showguide of QME

Image: QME

Don’t miss you chance to get in front of the industry’s most important decision-makers and elevate your offerings by being part of the QME showguide in the July issue of Australian Mining.

Being held from July 23–25, QME – the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition – will be the ultimate showcase of supplier innovation and excellence and illustrate the world-class capabilities of Mackay and the surrounding region.

With a line-up of over 300 exhibitors, including major players like Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, Hastings Deering and more, QME is a must for the mining industry’s most influential decision-makers.

That’s why the QME showguide is the best opportunity for your company to gain unparalleled industry exposure.

The offer includes:

branding in Australian Mining (full-page or half-page advertisement)

exhibitor profile detailing the location of your stall and some information about the products and messages you are looking to convey

exhibitor profile to appear on the Australian Mining website and be distributed through its e-newsletter and social media channels.