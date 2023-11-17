Australian Mining February: Crushing and screening

The mining industry is not limited to extracting precious ores and minerals from beneath the surface.

Much of the material needs to be processed for use in other areas such as road, building and bridge construction, and that’s where crushing and screening comes in.

In the simplest terms, crushing equipment takes big pieces of material and uses force to turn them into smaller pieces, while screening equipment acts like a filter or sieve that separates similarly sized materials.

But that really is putting it simply. Crushing and screening is a wide-ranging and nuanced area of the resources sector, with all kinds of machinery, processes and methods at play in creating value for mining companies.

