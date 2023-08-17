Australian Mines on the hunt for new CEO

The Sconi project.

Australian Mines chief executive officer Michael Holmes has handed in his resignation from the company, effective 13 October 2023.

Holmes has been with the company since September 2022 and will leave to pursue other interests, according to Australian Mines.

“The company thanks Michael for his effective leadership in obtaining the Greenvale mining lease and for moving forward the Sconi battery mineral project permitting and regulatory activities,” the company said in a statement.

“The board is grateful for Michael’s positive contribution and wishes him every success for the future.”

In May 2022, Australian Mines secured a $3.7 million capital raise for its Sconi project, located about 250km west of Townsville in Queensland.

The project’s next stage of development will see the company move forward with a collaborative partnership business strategy.

“Michael will continue as CEO until his departure date as the company explores the market for a new CEO,” Australian Mines said.

“Australian Mines will be seeking a CEO who can lead our collaborative partnership business strategy for our next stage of development as we position the company to be an important future battery minerals supplier of nickel and cobalt, and a critical minerals supplier of scandium as the world transitions to a zero-carbon future.”